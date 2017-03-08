Archaeologists find massive statue of...

Archaeologists find massive statue of pharaoh in Egyptian slum

Archaeologists in Egypt discovered a massive statue in a Cairo slum that may be of Ramses II, one of the country's most famous and longest ruling ancient pharaohs. The colossus, a large portion of whose head was pulled from mud and groundwater by a bulldozer and seen by The Associated Press on Friday, is around eight meters high and was discovered by a German-Egyptian archaeological team.



