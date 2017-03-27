Ancient Rock Carvings Depicting Masked People Discovered in Egypt
Before King Tut, Hatshepsut or Ramesses I - in fact, before there were any pharaohs at all - someone pecked an image of a hunter and a dancer wearing an ostrich mask into a rock on a hill along the Nile River. The image, discovered recently by archaeologists, provides a tantalizing glimpse of Egypt's Neolithic period, or Stone Age.
