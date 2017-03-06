Amitabh Bachchan to attend Luxor Afri...

Amitabh Bachchan to attend Luxor African Film Festival in Egypt

Cairo, Mar 7: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be attending the Luxor African Film Festival in Egypt this month. "Bachchan will be in the ancient city from March 20 to 22. He will be accompanied by wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda," India's Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya told PTI.

