a Power Rangersa creator Haim Saban getting Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Haim Saban will be honored with the 2,605th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today for his achievements in television. Television personality Simon Cowell and music producer and songwriter David Foster are set to join Saban in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
