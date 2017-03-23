2,000-Year-Old Egyptian Shroud Rediscovered in Scotland

BBC News reports that a full-length mummy shroud has been found wrapped in brown paper in the collections of Scotland's National Museums by Margaret Maitland, senior curator of ancient Mediterranean collections. It depicts the deceased as the god Osiris, and identifies him as the son of a Roman-era official named Montsuef, and his wife, Tanuat, both of whose deaths were recorded in 9 B.C. A curator's note, placed in a Second World War service envelope, identified the contents of the parcel as an ancient Egyptian artifact from a tomb that was used for more than 1,000 years in what is now Luxor.

