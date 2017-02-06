World's heaviest lady at 500 kilos: Egyptian Eman Ahmed to be flown to India for lifesaving surgery
Eman Ahmed, 36, believed to be the world's heaviest woman, was unable to move for the past 25 years. An Egyptian woman, believed to be the world's heaviest woman at 500kg, will soon be flown to India for weight reduction surgery .
