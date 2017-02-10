World's fattest woman lifted by crane and flown to India

World's fattest woman - who weighs 78 stone - is lifted out of her bed by a CRANE and put on a cargo plane to be flown to India for surgery The 78-stone woman was craned out of her bed by doctors and left her home for the first time in 25 years A wall of her room was brought down to help bring her out and she was placed on an Egypt Air cargo plane The world's fattest woman has managed to fly from Egypt and land in an Indian city for a life-saving weight reduction surgery. Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, 36, who weighs 78 stone, had not left her home in Alexandria for 25 years as she was unable to move from her bed because of her enormous size.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.