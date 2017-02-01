Who killed Giulio Regeni?

A year ago, on February 3, 2016, the passengers of a minivan on the busy highway between Cairo and Alexandria found the body of a man in a ditch on the side of the road. The corpse, naked from the waist down, bore the signs of brutal and unrelenting torture; the face deformed and swollen by a severe beating and the burns of electric shocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.