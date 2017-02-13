UK's 'biggest trade delegation to dat...

UK's 'biggest trade delegation to date' heads to Cairo

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

UK trade envoy to Egypt Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and the CEO of UK Export Finance Mr Louis Taylor in Egypt in 2016. UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and over 40 delegates from British companies arrived to Egypt this week "to assess new trade and investment opportunities and identify potential Egyptian partners."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Cats lover 512,304
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC