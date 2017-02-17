The future of Egyptian-Israeli relati...

The future of Egyptian-Israeli relations: Cairo more committed to peace than normalization

If the Trump administration wants to achieve peace in the Middle East Egypt will be an essential component, but deep anti-Israel propaganda in the country constitutes a serious stumbling block. According to a recent report in the British Telegraph , Israel withdrew its ambassador from Cairo quietly some time ago due to security concerns.

Chicago, IL

