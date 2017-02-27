Sisi, now 62, has not said whether he will seek re-election when his current term ends in 2018.
Cairo: An Egyptian lawmaker started collecting signatures on Sunday for a motion to extend presidential terms and lift restrictions on re-election - a year before general-turned-president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi's first term is due to expire. As defence minister, Sisi overthrew elected president Mohammed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood official, in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule and launched a crackdown on Egypt's oldest movement.
