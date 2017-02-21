Seeking to secure Sinai, Egypt builds...

Seeking to secure Sinai, Egypt builds closer ties with Hamas

Tuesday Read more: Reuters

After years of strained relations, Egypt is moving closer to Hamas in Gaza, offering concessions on trade and free movement in return for moves to secure the border against Islamic State fighters who have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in northern Sinai. Egypt has been at odds with Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, since a crackdown by Cairo on the armed group's Islamist allies.

Chicago, IL

