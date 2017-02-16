Russian flights to three Egyptian air...

Russian flights to three Egyptian airports resume 23 February

Tuesday Feb 14

The Egyptian airport authorities have received ocular biometric scanners from Russia that will be installed in Terminal 2, which should operate international flights to Russia, for heavier airport security . Following the Russian plane crash over the Sinai peninsula, which killed all 224 people on board, in October 2015, the Egyptian tourist number declined by 51.2 percent in the first half of 2016, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics .

