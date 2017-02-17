Resumption of Russian flights to Egypt hinge on airport security details
Russia's upper house of parliament speaker said Wednesday that Cairo had enhanced most security issues to allow for safe Egypt-Russia flights, but that Moscow nonetheless considers certain details still problematic. "Cairo has improved most security aspects providing for safe Egypt-Russia flights, but Moscow believes that a few details remain problematic," said Valentina Matvienko, Russia's upper house of parliament speaker.
