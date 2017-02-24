Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Releases Hit List Of Egyptian Churches

An Egyptian Christian was burned alive by ISIS in northeastern Sinai, according to an Egyptian security source who specified that the alleged ISIS jihadists used a firearm to kill another Coptic Christian. Al-Ahram reports that the father, 65-year-old Saad Hana, and his son, 45-year-old Medhat, were found by Egyptian security officials on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.