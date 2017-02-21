Parineeti Chopra walks like an Egyptian

Mumbai, Feb 25 : Parineeti Chopra, who took off to Egypt on February 21 for a shoot, has been taking in the sights as her work trip has doubled up as a break too. A source close to the actress says, Parineeti returns to Mumbai on Saturday from Luxor, Aswan and Cairo where she has been shooting in the freezing cold.

