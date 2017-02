Nada Talaat Designsa New Ethnic-Inspired Mirror Collection

"I am passionate about furniture and home accessory design, so I decided to work in this field," says Talaat, whose unique mirrors, trays and homeware accessories all have an ethnic feel but are inspired by many cultures. After graduating, I worked as a design engineer in Pinocchio for Furniture for three years and one year for Shoulah Classics, then I decided to start my design line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.