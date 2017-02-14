Mumbai: Sister leaves 2-year-old behi...

Mumbai: Sister leaves 2-year-old behind in Egypt to be by Eman's side

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Saifee hospital doctors laud painstaking efforts of Eman Ahmed's sister Shaima, who, they say, has left her toddler alone in Egypt to see Eman's treatment through Bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala and sister of Eman Ahmed Shaima welcome Shahzada Dr. Qaidjohari Bhaisaheb Ezzuddin Saheb, CEO of Saifee hospital The literal and metaphorical journey of Eman Ahmed, the world's heaviest woman, has by no means been easy, but neither has it been a walk in the park for her sister Shaima, who, in spite of everything, has continued to remain by her side like a rock. The press conference at Saifee hospital on Monday that was attended by consul general of Egypt Ahmed Khalil .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr jinxi 512,362
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,111 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC