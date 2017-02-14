Mumbai: Sister leaves 2-year-old behind in Egypt to be by Eman's side
Saifee hospital doctors laud painstaking efforts of Eman Ahmed's sister Shaima, who, they say, has left her toddler alone in Egypt to see Eman's treatment through Bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala and sister of Eman Ahmed Shaima welcome Shahzada Dr. Qaidjohari Bhaisaheb Ezzuddin Saheb, CEO of Saifee hospital The literal and metaphorical journey of Eman Ahmed, the world's heaviest woman, has by no means been easy, but neither has it been a walk in the park for her sister Shaima, who, in spite of everything, has continued to remain by her side like a rock. The press conference at Saifee hospital on Monday that was attended by consul general of Egypt Ahmed Khalil .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
