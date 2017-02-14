More
The human figure is among the most captivating subjects in art, having been interpreted in various ways throughout history. Recreating the human figure involves the study and appreciation of body shape and postures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-City Voice.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Aliroger1
|512,361
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC