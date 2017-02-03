Law used to imprison Egyptians draws ...

Law used to imprison Egyptians draws scrutiny

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Rights activists are trying to force President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to throw out a law used by his government to imprison thousands of Egyptians and sentence hundreds to death by arguing that it was overturned as far back as 1928. Over the past three years, judges have cited Law 10 of 1914, or the Assembly Law, in jailing opposition activists and ordinary people for protesting against Sisi and his government and in issuing mass death sentences, mainly to Islamists.

Chicago, IL

