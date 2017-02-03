Law used to imprison Egyptians draws ...

Law used to imprison Egyptians draws scrutiny

Rights activists are trying to force President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to throw out a law used by his government to imprison thousands of Egyptians and sentence hundreds to death by arguing that it was overturned as far back as 1928. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is received on his arrival at the Bole International Airport ahead of the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 29, 2017.

