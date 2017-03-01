ISIS attacks on Sinai Christians pose challenge to Sisi

A NUN WEEPS inside Cairo's St. Marks Coptic Cathedral yesterday, after terrorists killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 during Sunday mass. At the Mary Jirjis Church in Ismailia Egypt, Mervat Jirjis describes how her family recently fled their home in the northern Sinai town of El Arish after her husband received a threat to leave immediately or be slaughtered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.