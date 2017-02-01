ISACA Announces 2017 Global Events

ISACA, a global association serving IT assurance, governance and cybersecurity professionals, announced its 2017 event schedule, which includes expansion in all types of learning. Serving professionals in 180 countries, ISACA offers education, networking, credentialing and career development opportunities.

