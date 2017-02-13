Hunt for 'discovery of the 21st centu...

Hunt for 'discovery of the 21st century' to start again at King Tut's tomb

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The tomb of King Tut is displayed in a glass case at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, on Sept. 29, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 min Mrs Sunny 512,237
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Sat Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Sat Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC