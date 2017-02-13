Hilton chain renews insurance agreeme...

Hilton chain renews insurance agreement with Egyptian insurer

3 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

Walid Sayed Mustafa, first executive vice president for technical affairs at Egypt-based Arab Orient Takaful Insurance Co., said that the insurer has renewed a $35-million insurance policy to cover the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. chain's holdings in Egypt, Amwal Al Ghad reported.

Chicago, IL

