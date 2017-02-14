High-tech tomb raiders to investigate King Tut's tomb
Researchers will continue their search for secret chambers in King Tutankhamun's tomb this year, harnessing sophisticated radar technology to find out if another burial is hidden at the famous site. Experts from the Polytechnic University of Turin will use radar to investigate the Egyptian tomb and its surrounding area, Seeker reports .
