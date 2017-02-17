Hamblin & Peterson: After a centuries...

Hamblin & Peterson: After a centuries-long tradition, only one god-king remains

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Deseret News

In ancient times, divine kingship was a fundamental and nearly universal religious and political reality. The gods had created the cosmos, which required their constant sustaining attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Faith 512,547
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party 10 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC