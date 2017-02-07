Embrace Africana culture at the upcom...

Embrace Africana culture at the upcoming Luxor African Film Festival

Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Attention culture vultures of Egypt as the sixth edition of Luxor African Film Festival returns to, well, Luxor on March 10th. The official ceremony where things are going to get down and crazy are going to be held on March 16th in the Habu Temple.

Chicago, IL

