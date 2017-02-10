Eliminating terror groups in Sinai a ...

Eliminating terror groups in Sinai a key priority for Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Jerusalem Post

The Apache attack helicopter has become a symbol of Egypt's war on terror in Sinai. Local politicians speak glowingly of the American-made war machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 26 min DaniEl 512,041
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... 22 hr Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) 22 hr Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC