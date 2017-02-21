Egypt's currency devaluation a success, but investment will take time: Sawiris

A member of Egypt's richest family, Sawiris is chairman of Orascom Development Holding, which operates tourist resorts and real estate projects in Egypt and Europe. Egypt's decision to float its currency can already be declared a success, but it will take time for investment flows to return and revive its battered economy, the Egyptian construction tycoon Samih Sawiris said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.