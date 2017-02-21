Egyptians bear down under worst infla...

Egyptians bear down under worst inflation in a decade

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 photo, a vendor counts his money at a bread stand in the Sayeda Zeinab neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt. Egyptians are cutting spending and trying to make it through the country's worst inflation in a decade under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's economic reforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Alaturq 512,821
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC