Egyptian pound strengthens as foreign investors return
CAIRO, Feb 9 The Egyptian pound strengthened at banks as foreign investor confidence picked up and backlogs of U.S. dollar orders to finance imports eased, bankers and economists told Reuters on Thursday. The U.S. dollar was being bought for around 17.75 pounds at most banks, down from around 18.75 last week.
