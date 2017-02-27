Egyptian police arrest 22 over riot i...

Egyptian police arrest 22 over riot in coastal city

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this Feb. 1, 2012 file photo, Egyptian fans rush onto the field and clash in the stands following an Al-Ahly club soccer match against Al-Masry club at the soccer stadium in Port Said, Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 512,952
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC