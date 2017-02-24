Egyptian Eman Ahmed's weight-loss tar...

Egyptian Eman Ahmed's weight-loss target: from 500kg to 300kg

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Delhi: For the first time in years, Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, probably the heaviest living woman in the world at 500 kilograms, was able to raise her arm and touch her face with her hand last week. The physiotherapy was working.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 33 min Faith Michigan 512,813
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC