Egyptian Christians fearing terror flee Sinai for 4th day

A Christian man who fled el-Arish stands outside the Evangelical Church in Ismailia, 120 kilometers east of Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Egyptian Christians fearing attacks by Islamic State militants are fleeing the volatile northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for a fourth day, after a string of sectarian killings there sent hundreds fleeing and raised accusations the government is failing to protect the minority.

