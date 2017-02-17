Egypt - Women's Film Festival of Aswan

Egypt - Women's Film Festival of Aswan

The first edition of the Aswan Women's Film Festival will open on Monday, 20 February, with a large attendance of Italian participants. The task of selecting the films was assigned to Ahmed Al Hassouna, former director of the Cairo International Film Critics Week who, in cooperation with the Centro del Corto of Turin and the Italian Cultural Institute in Cairo, selected 4 Italian shorts to enter the contest, in addition to "L'accabadora" by Enrico Pau, in competition in the section of feature films.

Chicago, IL

