Egypt - Women's Film Festival of Aswan
The first edition of the Aswan Women's Film Festival will open on Monday, 20 February, with a large attendance of Italian participants. The task of selecting the films was assigned to Ahmed Al Hassouna, former director of the Cairo International Film Critics Week who, in cooperation with the Centro del Corto of Turin and the Italian Cultural Institute in Cairo, selected 4 Italian shorts to enter the contest, in addition to "L'accabadora" by Enrico Pau, in competition in the section of feature films.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith
|512,628
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC