Egypt Rejects Russian Wheat Cargo

19 hrs ago

Egypt has finalised its rejection of 18,000 metric tons of Russian wheat that prosecutors seized at an Alexandria port in November, traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Egyptian prosecutors had seized the wheat from a storage site belonging to a private company in Dekheila port after finding it unsuitable for human consumption.

Chicago, IL

