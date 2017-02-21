Egypt Rejects Russian Wheat Cargo
Egypt has finalised its rejection of 18,000 metric tons of Russian wheat that prosecutors seized at an Alexandria port in November, traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Egyptian prosecutors had seized the wheat from a storage site belonging to a private company in Dekheila port after finding it unsuitable for human consumption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Aliroger1
|512,816
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC