Egypt police arrest more fans over soccer riot anniversary

Egyptians watch the Egypt vs Burkina Faso semi-final match of the Africa Cup of Nations being held in Gabon on a large screen television in a street in the Imbaba neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. less Egyptians watch the Egypt vs Burkina Faso semi-final match of the Africa Cup of Nations being held in Gabon on a large screen television in a street in the Imbaba neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. ... more Egyptians celebrate a goal during the Egypt vs Burkina Faso semi-final match of the Africa Cup of Nations being held in Gabon on a large screen television in a street in the Imbaba neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.