Egypt inflation hits highest level this decade

23 hrs ago

Inflation in Egypt hit its highest level this decade because of a weaker currency and slashed state assistance, escalating concerns about the economic health of the Arab world's most-populous nation. The annual urban inflation rate increased to 28.1% in January on higher food-and-beverage prices, Egypt's statistics agency said on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

