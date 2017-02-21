Egypt high court upholds death sentence of 10 in soccer riot

In this Feb. 1, 2012 file photo, Egyptian fans rush onto the field and clash in the stands following an Al-Ahly club soccer match against Al-Masry club at the soccer stadium in Port Said, Egypt. On Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, Egypt's highest appeals court upheld the death sentences against 10 people convicted over a soccer riot in 2012 that killed over 70 fans, becoming one of the world's deadliest soccer disasters.

