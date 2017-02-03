Egypt: Egyptian Rights Defender to Re...

Egypt: Egyptian Rights Defender to Receive 'Alternative Nobel Prize' in Cairo On March 25

The Right Livelihood foundation has set March 25 - 26 to give Egyptian Feminist and human rights defender Mozn Hassan its award , which is dubbed as the "Alternative Nobel Prize". She was supposed to receive the award in November 25, 2016 in Stockholm but she was unable to attend the ceremony then due to the travel ban imposed on her by Egyptian authorities, the foundation said in a statement.

