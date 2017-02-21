Egypt annoyed as Britain continues suspension of flights

Egypt expressed frustration on Saturday at Britain's refusal to lift a suspension of flights from the United Kingdom to the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, imposed after Islamic State brought down a Russian airliner in 2015. Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry meets with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt February 25, 2017.

