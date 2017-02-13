Denmark and Norway remove travel restrictions to Egypt's South Sinai cities
The number of the Danish tourists that visited Egypt reached 100,000 in 2009, according to the latest statistics by Egypt's State Information Service. Denmark and Norway announced they have removed travel warnings to Egypt's South Sinai cities of Sharm El-Shiekh, Dahab and Saint Catherine, state news agency MENA reported on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Aliroger1
|512,276
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC