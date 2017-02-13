Denmark and Norway remove travel rest...

Denmark and Norway remove travel restrictions to Egypt's South Sinai cities

The number of the Danish tourists that visited Egypt reached 100,000 in 2009, according to the latest statistics by Egypt's State Information Service. Denmark and Norway announced they have removed travel warnings to Egypt's South Sinai cities of Sharm El-Shiekh, Dahab and Saint Catherine, state news agency MENA reported on Friday.

Chicago, IL

