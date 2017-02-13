Crackdown on fake cotton helps revive Egypt crop
CAIRO, Feb 13 Egypt's most famous export, the silky soft cotton prized by makers of luxury bedding and clothing, has become so scarce as production has fallen that most supplies sold under its brand name last year were fake. But a surge in local cotton prices ahead of next month's planting season, and a crackdown on ersatz Egyptian cotton worldwide, are reviving interest in cultivating the long-neglected crop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|51 min
|Aliroger1
|512,301
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC