.com | ISIS executes 5 Egyptians it accuses of spying for army
The Islamic State group in Egypt claims to have executed five men it accuses of spying for the army, which is battling the jihadists in the Sinai Peninsula. In a series of photos published on Friday on the secure messaging app Telegram, five men presented as "spies" are seen lying face down on the ground before a militant shoots them in the back of their heads with an assault rifle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Aliroger1
|512,174
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Sat
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC