Colliers names Aqaba, Palm Jumeirah as 2017 tourism hotspots
Colliers International , the hotel specialist consultant, marked Palm Jumeirah in the United Arab Emirates and Aqaba, the Red Sea resort city in Jordan, as hot spots. Colliers' report about the Middle East and North Africa region's hotel market forecast for the first quarter of 2017, which was issued on Wednesday, explained that "the return of the beach weather followed by school winter breaks in the traditional source markets will drive the strong leisure demand to resorts in Palm Jumeirah."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Aliroger1
|512,174
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Sat
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC