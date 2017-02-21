Christian father is burned alive and ...

Christian father is burned alive and his son is shot dead

Christian father is shot dead and his son is burned alive in Egyptian ISIS hotbed days after the group vowed Christians were its 'favourite prey' A Christian father and his son have been murdered in an Egyptian ISIS hotbed just days after the group vowed Christians were its favourite prey. They said the son was found having apparently been burnt alive while the father, a man in his 60s, had shot multiple times.

Chicago, IL

