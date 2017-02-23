Body of "Blind Sheikh" arrives in Egy...

Body of "Blind Sheikh" arrives in Egypt for burial

The body of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the so-called "Blind Sheikh" who died in prison in the United States on Saturday, arrived at Cairo International Airport Wednesday and was handed over to his family for burial, state-run Ahram Online website reported. The report said special security procedures were put in place to receive the body of the 78-year-old cleric.

Chicago, IL

