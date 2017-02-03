Beyonc ©'s parents spent their h...

Beyonc 's parents spent their honeymoon in Egypt.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

On Wednesday night, hundreds of thousands of Egyptians took to the streets of Cairo cheering and celebrating. Some might think that it was because Egypt qualified to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, but we like to think that it was because Beyonce had just announced that she's expecting twins on Instagram! The pregnancy announcement was followed on Thursday by a full-on sexy, racy and very explicit pregnancy photo shoot that was released on Beyonce's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min Krypteia 510,939
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC