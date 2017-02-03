Beyonc 's parents spent their honeymoon in Egypt.

On Wednesday night, hundreds of thousands of Egyptians took to the streets of Cairo cheering and celebrating. Some might think that it was because Egypt qualified to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, but we like to think that it was because Beyonce had just announced that she's expecting twins on Instagram! The pregnancy announcement was followed on Thursday by a full-on sexy, racy and very explicit pregnancy photo shoot that was released on Beyonce's website.

