Arrests on anniversary of Egypt riot
Egyptian security forces have arrested dozens in central Cairo on the anniversary of a soccer riot that killed over 70 fans in 2012. Lawyer Mokhtar Mounir told The Associated Press that over 80 people were taken into custody, with some arrests made near the club grounds belonging to the Al-Ahly team.
